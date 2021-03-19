LPSS and Texas Instruments team up for ACT prep sessions for seniors

LPSS says that high school seniors will have a chance to prepare for ACT with a series of virtual online sessions offered by Texas Instruments.

They say that seniors wanting to increase their math and science scores ahead of upcoming ACT® tests in April, June or July are invited to participate.

The online series is open to 12th-grade students at GEAR UP schools, who can check out a TI-Nspire™ CX graphing calculator for use during the course and through ACT testing. Students can choose between two scheduled course tracks, and they are expected to attend all sessions of their chosen series.

Option 1:

3 sessions, 2 hours each

Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Option 2:

4 sessions, 1.5 hours each

Tuesday, April 6 at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13 at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

Students can sign up for the course and download the required Parental Permission Slip at https://forms.gle/bfqVhw5aqLEJSAXm9. The deadline to register for the Option 1 series is Friday, March 19, 2021.

Registration for the Option 2 series closes April 5, 2021. More info can be found at www.lpssgearup.com.

LPSS says that students should contact their GEAR UP College & Career Coach or high school counselor to learn about options for ACT registration fee vouchers that may be available to defray testing costs.

