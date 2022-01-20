LPSS and LCG open new Lafayette High bus stop

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to unveil the construction of a new covered public transportation bus stop in front of Lafayette High School facing Congress Street. This covered bus stop features solar lights, a seating area, and a charging station for electronic devices.

The project is a collaboration between Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Consolidated Government. The bus stop follows the recent agreement that allows any LPSS student with a valid ID to ride the Lafayette City bus free of charge.

According to Francis Touchet, associate superintendent of LPSS, “This agreement between the two entities gives equity to our students. Our students now have access to free transportation to attend extracurricular activities, get to their jobs, and visit any place in the community.”

City Councilwoman Liz Webb Hebert established the "Adopt a Stop” program in 2018 to help cover city bus stops through public/private partnerships and encourages entities to consider adopting a stop through this program. She states, “It’s partnerships like these that help our community grow and provide shelter in our often inclement weather. I am excited to see another covered stop on a major thoroughfare in Lafayette and provide the next generation an opportunity to experience public transportation in our city.”

