LPSS 2021 graduation schedule

LPSS released the May 2021 Graduation Schedule for Acadiana High, Carencro High, Ovey Comeaux High, Early College Academy, Lafayette High Northside High, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Southside High.

Graduation ceremonies in 2020 were postponed to July and moved outside to Cajun Field.

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Early College Academy 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Cajundome

Lafayette High 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Cajundome

Friday, May 21, 2021

Northside High 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Cajundome

DTSMA 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Cajundome

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Southside High 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Cajundome

Carencro High 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Cajundome

Comeaux High 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Cajundome

Acadiana High 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Cajundome

