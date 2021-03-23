LPSS 2021 graduation schedule

LPSS released the May 2021 Graduation Schedule for Acadiana High, Carencro High, Ovey Comeaux High, Early College Academy, Lafayette High Northside High, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Southside High.
Graduation ceremonies in 2020 were postponed to July and moved outside to Cajun Field.
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Early College Academy 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Cajundome
Lafayette High 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Cajundome
Friday, May 21, 2021
Northside High 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Cajundome
DTSMA 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Cajundome
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Southside High 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Cajundome
Carencro High 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Cajundome
Comeaux High 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Cajundome
Acadiana High 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Cajundome
