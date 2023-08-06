LPSO working a deputy-involved shooting; no deputies injured

For the third time this week, Acadiana law enforcement was involved in a shooting today.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting a deputy-involved shooting that happened this morning in Scott.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Rue Bon Secours.

The suspect was injured, and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

On Saturday, two Lafayette Police officers were wounded and a child was killed in a shooting on South General Marshal. Two civilians, a woman and another child, were in critical condition following that shooting.

And on Monday, a Deputy Ville Platte City Marshal and a civilian died in a shooting in Ville Platte. Another civilian, a woman, was severely injured in the shooting. Another man was booked into jail, accused of murder in the deputy marshal's slaying.

This is a developing story. We'll have more on this as soon as we can.