LPSO warns of scam: Deputies will never request phone payments

There's a common scam operating in this area, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be aware.

The scammer is posing as a member of law enforcement, and claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest. During the call, they demand money in exchange for resolving the warrant.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office will never seek payment over the telephone. A scammer also will request forms of payment that are non-traceable and non-transferable, which means it's unlikely victims can get their money back.

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do NOT transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.