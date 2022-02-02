LPSO warns of phone scams where scammer poses as law enforcement

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a current phone scam in which the scammer is posing as a member of local law enforcement.

LPSO says the scammer claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant.

"Please be advised, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not seek any type of payment over the telephone," the sheriff's office says.

The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens.

Deputies say if you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do not transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

To ask about possible warrants or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, call (337) 232-9211.

