Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LPSO warns of phone scam

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
SCAM ALERT
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 14:46:27-04

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to warn citizens of a current phone scam in which the scammer is posing as a member of local law enforcement.

The scammer claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, and demands money in exchange for resolving the warrant.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not seek any type of payment over the telephone, ever, deputies say.

The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens.

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do NOT transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.