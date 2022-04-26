LPSO: Two men die of suspected overdose

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Two men have died from alleged drug overdoses.
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call Sunday morning in the 400 block of Heidi Circle, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
Two unresponsive males were located. Detectives believe both individuals died of an overdose.
The official cause of death is pending an autopsy.
