LPSO: Two men die of suspected overdose

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Two men have died from alleged drug overdoses.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call Sunday morning in the 400 block of Heidi Circle, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Two unresponsive males were located. Detectives believe both individuals died of an overdose.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

