LPSO Training Academy accredited "with excellence"

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) recently awarded the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Academy for Accreditation with Excellence. This was the only training center to be awarded this accreditation from the spring conference in March.

Courtesy of LPSO

The accreditation process included comprehensive assessments of more than 160 accreditation standards and a virtual visit due to COVID- 19 restrictions. The academy was found to be in compliance with nearly 100 percent of other-than-mandatory standards set by the commission.

“This is a top notch, well sought after training center in the State of Louisiana and many improvements and resources have been earmarked for this facility since Sheriff Garber took office in 2016,” read the CALEA assessment.

This is the fourth accreditation awarded to the training academy. In 2018, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office was also awarded CALEA’s Accreditation with Excellence as an agency.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes a great deal of pride in ensuring we are doing everything we can as an agency to serve Lafayette Parish with accountability, transparency and the highest standards of service,” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “Our Accreditation Team works hard year-round to help our agency achieve this honorable distinction.”