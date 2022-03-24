LPSO to undergo accreditation; comment from community and agency members welcome

Members of the community along with Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office employees have the opportunity in April to offer comments on LPSO ahead of their accreditation.

The virtual site-based assessment of the LPSO will take place April 11 – 13, 2022 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.,(CALEA).

LPSO says they voluntarily participate in the assessment. The Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation process focuses on standards that provide best practices related to life, health, and safety procedures for the agency.

"These standards are considered foundational for contemporary law enforcement agencies. The program provides the framework for addressing high-risk issues within a contemporary environment and ensures officers are prepared to meet basic community service expectations and are prepared to manage critical events," LPSO states.

As part of the site-based assessment, agency employees and the community are invited to offer comments by calling (337) 236-5819 on Monday, April 11, 2022, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Assessment Team will take comments on an unrecorded line.

An additional opportunity to offer comments will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the LPSO Public Safety Complex located at 1825 West Willow Street, Scott, LA 70583.

Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the public information session, are limited to ten minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards, they say. Copies of the standards are available for review at LPSO.

Written comments about LPSO’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation should be sent directly to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel