LPSO searching for runaway teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Jaira Acosta Garcia who may be traveling to New York.

Deputies say she was last seen in Duson before running away from home on January 28, 2022. Detectives received information that Jaira could have possibly traveled to the state of New York.

She is described as having brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see Jaira, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

