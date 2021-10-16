LPSO searching for runaway 17-year-old

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Johan Solis of Lafayette.

Solis is considered an endangered runaway, deputies say. He was last seen leaving his residence on October 6 in a silver Honda Civic, wearing a gray sweater and gray hat.

He has black hair with brown eyes, and is 5'10" tall. He weighs 130 pounds.

He's believed to still be in the Lafayette area.

Anyone who sees Johan or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact LPSO at 337-232-9211 or 337-232-TIPS(8477).

