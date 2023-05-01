LPSO searching for missing 12-year-old girl, may be endangered

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance locating Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12, missing from Lafayette Parish, LA.

She is 5'2 has black hair and brown eyes.

Angie was last seen on May 1, 2023 in the 1300 block of Roper Road. Detectives say Angie may be in the Baton Rouge Area.

If you see Angie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8447) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.