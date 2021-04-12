LPSO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lafayette Parish

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Monday morning after being struck in the 300 block of Marigny Circle.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the victim is in critical condition.

No other information on the incident was provided.

