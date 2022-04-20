LPSO: One killed in Monday morning shooting on I-10

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday morning shooting on I-10 that left one person dead.

Deputies say the shooting happened after 2:00 a.m. near Mile Marker 105 on I-10 in Lafayette Parish. One person was killed and two others are hospitalized for their injuries, they say.

No other information was available.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel