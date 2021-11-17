LPSO offering third session of women's self defense class

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office will offer a third session of its free women's self-defense seminar due to overwhelming interest in the course, a spokesperson said.

The class will take place on Saturday, January 22, from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Sheriff's Public Safety Complex on W. Willow Street.

According to the sheriff's office, the curriculum will cover survival tactics like strikes and blocks and how women can protect themselves in several scenarios.

The course is open to females ages 16 and older. Participants under the age of 18 are required to have an adult chaperone on site. A limited number of spots are available for the upcoming class, the sheriff's office says. Enrollment for the first two classes on December 4 and January 8 has reached capacity. Registration is closed for those dates.

To register, contact Ashley Smith at Ashley.Smith@lafayettesheriff.com or (337) 236-3941. You can also follow the LPSO Facebook page and other social media accounts for updates on future classes.

