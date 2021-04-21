LPSO make drug arrest after investigating stolen firearm

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says an investigation into a stolen firearm led to the discovery and seizure of various illegal narcotics inside a Youngsville residence.

According to LPSO, at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 800 block of Piat Road.

LPSO says that during the search, various illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were observed by deputies in plain view, which led them to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

LPSO Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit, Narcotics Unit and the SWAT Team worked in collaboration to execute the warrants and search, which led to the discovery of a Draco AK pistol and F&N 9mm handgun, one of which was determined to be the stolen firearm that initiated the investigation.

Deputies seized more than eight pounds of Marijuana, 252 grams of THC derivatives, 129 dosage units of LSD, approximately 110 mL of Promethazine/Codeine mixture. Approximately 380 mL of Promethazine were also located, along with nearly $24,000 in U.S. currency.

LPSO says that four individuals from the residence were arrested, and have been charged with the following:

Chevaun Walters, 24 - Illegal Carrying of Weapons; Monies Derived; Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS), three counts; Possession of Schedule III CDS; Possession of a Legend Drug

Eeliah Emerson, 20 - PWITD Schedule I CDS, three counts; Illegal Carrying of Weapons, two counts; Monies Derived; Possession of Schedule III CDS; Possession of a Legend Drug; Simple Robbery

Christian Mitchell, 25 - PWITD Schedule I CDS, three counts; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Schedule III CDS; Possession of a Legend Drug; Illegal Carrying of Weapons, two counts; Monies Derived; Outstanding Warrant (issued by LPD)

Dequincy Emerson, 19 - Possession of Marijuana; Illegal Carrying of Weapons

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel