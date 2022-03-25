Watch
LPSO looking for missing child

Posted at 9:53 AM, Mar 25, 2022
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate Braylon Allemond, 17, missing from Lafayette Parish.

Allemond is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weight about 145, hair brown, eyes hazel.

He was last seen on March 24, 2022 near the 100 block of Rue Aubin in Lafayette.

If you see Braylon, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

