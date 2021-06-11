Watch
LPSO investigating murder/suicide in Youngsville

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 12:42:22-04

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder/suicide in the 100 block of St. Monica Place in the Youngsville area.

Deputies responded to the call around 10:00 am on Friday.

KATC will have more information as it becomes available.

