LPSO investigating murder/suicide in Youngsville

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder/suicide in the 100 block of St. Monica Place in the Youngsville area.

Deputies responded to the call around 10:00 am on Friday.

KATC will have more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel