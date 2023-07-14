LPSO Investigating Incident on Riverwoods Dr.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an incident in the 100 block of Riverwoods Dr.
We are still gathering information on this developing story.
Over a dozen emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 18:06:19-04
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an incident in the 100 block of Riverwoods Dr.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.