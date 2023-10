The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation, following a fatal hit-and-run crash.

LPSO said 39-year-old Crystal Dogay of Rayne was killed in the crash, which occurred Sunday, October 15, 2023, in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Rd.

Crystal was traveling on a bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.