LPSO investigates death on Lagneaux Road

KATC photo
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:20:41-04

A death investigation is underway in Lafayette Parish.

The sheriff's office says they were called to the 300 block of Lagneaux Road at around 5:15 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive man found.

Deputies say it is too early to tell if foul play is a factor in the man's death. Very few details were released.

An investigation is ongoing.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

