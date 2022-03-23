LPSO investigates death on Lagneaux Road

A death investigation is underway in Lafayette Parish.

The sheriff's office says they were called to the 300 block of Lagneaux Road at around 5:15 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive man found.

Deputies say it is too early to tell if foul play is a factor in the man's death. Very few details were released.

An investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel