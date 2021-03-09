LPSO: Helicopter goes down in Lafayette Parish with one on board, no injuries

A helicopter went down in the 1800 block of Denais Road on Tuesday, The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

The Robinson R66 helicopter rolled onto its side when a gust of wind struck it while landing in Duson at around 4 p.m., preliminary information from the FAA states.

There was one person on board that aircraft but he was not injured, deputies say. The helicopter sustained substantial damage, the FAA reports.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the FAA.

