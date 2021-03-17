UPDATE: LPSO deputy arrested, placed on leave

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy booked on a warrant Sunday is now on leave.

A spokeswoman for the LPSO says that Kevin James Bourque has been arrested "regarding an off-duty incident" and that he is now on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation into the allegations.

Records at the parish jail show that Bourque, 41, was booked with tampering with surveillance, criminal trespass, obstruction of justice, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and entry after being forbidden. His bond was set at $30,000 and he posted it and was released, records show.

LPSO says the charges stem from a Youngsville Police investigation. We've reached out to YPD for more information and will update this story as soon as we can.

Here's what Youngsville Police provided:

"On March 5, 2021 Officers with the Youngsville Police Department responded to a call for service. Upon making contact, it was discovered that the incident involved a female and an off duty Lafayette Parish Sheriff Deputy. A report was filed and sent to the Lafayette Parish District Attorneys office. Officers applied for and were granted a probable cause warrant signed by a district judge. The accused was arrested without incident. No further information on this matter will be released."

