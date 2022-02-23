LPSO asking for help in locating a missing teen

Lafayette deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting help in location 14-year-old Madison Seraile. She is described as being 4'2", 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Madison was last seen in the 100 blk. of Spearpoint Ct. in Duson on February 23, 2022, and may still be in the area. She was last seen with black hair but is known to dye it red.

If you see Madison, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

