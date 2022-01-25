LPSO ask public to assist in locating missing girl

LAFAYETTE — A 12-year-old girl is missing. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) is labeling her as an endangered runaway and is asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

Estrella Sifuentes-Perez went missing from Lafayette Parish on January 14 near the 100 block of Basin Rd.

Estrella is 5'5, 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you see Estrella, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call LPSO at (337) 232-9211 or call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

