LPSO arrests 24 year-old Baton Rouge man on catalytic converter thefts; multiple warrants

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge following a week-long operation investigating recent catalytic converter thefts.

Charles was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on the following offenses:

Possession with intent to distribute I CDS (3 counts)

Possession of a schedule I CDS

Monies derived from drug proceeds

Two outstanding warrants for simple criminal damage to property and theft

Two outstanding warrants for grand theft of an automobile (Florida)

Two outstanding warrants for burglary of a conveyance (Florida)

Outstanding warrant for possession of burglary tools (Florida)

Outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property (Florida)

According to LPSO, detectives observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle of interest in previous catalytic converter thefts.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Charles. It was learned numerous active warrants existed for the arrest of Charles from multiple jurisdictions, some of the warrants being for cases involving the theft of catalytic converters.

LPSO said that after a search of Charles’ vehicle, a variety of schedule I illicit narcotics were found.