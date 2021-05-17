LPSB to hold special meeting to discuss construction of new school sites

The Lafayette Parish School Board will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday to discuss construction of three new school sites in the parish.

The special meeting will take place at 5:30 pm on May 19 at the Lafayette High School stadium.

It will follow the 4:00 pm public hearing and 4:30 pm special board meeting to adopt the budget in the LPSB board room.

LPSS says that the meeting is being held for the school board to consider moving forward with construction of the three new sites for Carencro Heights Elementary, Prairie Elementary, and Lafayette High.

A special dedication will also be announced for Lafayette High's 200 building. The school board had started the process to rename a building for longtime educator Melinda Mangham last year.

The outdoor meeting will be moved indoors to the Lafayette High boys gym in the event of rain or inclement weather.

Should the meeting move indoors, capacity will be limited based on current COVID guidelines, LPSS says.

Masks and social distancing will also be required.

