LPD's second Junior Police Academy begins Monday

The Lafayette Police Department will be hosting its second Junior Police Academy on Monday.

The cadet academy welcomes ages 13-15 and will run from Monday, July 19th thru Friday, July 23rd.

They will be serving the community through service.

The academy will conclude with a closing ceremony where each cadet is issued certificates of recognition by the Lafayette Chief of Police Thomas Glover.

LPD says they would like to recognize the local businesses who have provided meals, snacks and t-shirts to each cadet which allows the program to be completely free for participants.

They'd like to show appreciation to:

* Police Associations of Lafayette Local #905

* Buffalo Wild Wings

* Super 1 Foods (W. Willow location)

* Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

* Fraternal Order of Police, Lafayette Lodge #5

* Magnolia State Peace Officers Association, Lafayette Chapter

* O Baked It

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel