LPD working crash on Johnston; intersection closed for now

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred around 11:43 a.m., at the intersection of Johnston Street and Saint Julien Avenue. The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. They are asking motorists to avoid the area while our traffic investigators conduct their investigation.

The intersection of Johnston Street and St. Julien Avenue will be shut down while Traffic Investigators conduct their investigation. As more information is made available, they say they will send out an update