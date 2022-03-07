LPD: Woman arrested, accused of shooting at another person during altercation

Police say a woman has been arrested for a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Police say on March 6, 2022, they responded to a disturbance in progress involving weapons in the 900 block of Poplar Street. An alleged altercation had occurred between a woman 22-year-old Tatjana Anderson and the victim.

During the altercation, Anderson allegedly brandished a handgun and fired once at the victim, missing. No injuries were reported.

Anderson was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property.

