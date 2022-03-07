Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LPD: Woman arrested, accused of shooting at another person during altercation

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:02:33-05

Police say a woman has been arrested for a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Police say on March 6, 2022, they responded to a disturbance in progress involving weapons in the 900 block of Poplar Street. An alleged altercation had occurred between a woman 22-year-old Tatjana Anderson and the victim.

During the altercation, Anderson allegedly brandished a handgun and fired once at the victim, missing. No injuries were reported.

Anderson was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.