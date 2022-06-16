Watch
LPD warns of aggressive telephone scammers posing as Lafayette Police

The Lafayette Police Department is warning residents about aggressive phone scammers impersonating Lafayette Police officers.

LPD has received multiple calls reporting scammers impersonating a member of the Lafayette Police Department.

The scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep victims on the phone until they get money from them, a spokesperson says.

Lafayette Police Department will never call and demand or request money for missed court dates, arrest warrants or anything else.

If you receive a call similar to this, do not engage in any conversation with the individuals and hang up the phone.

