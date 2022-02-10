LPD using virtual simulations to train officers

Lafayette Police are using virtual training simulations to provide real-life scenarios for their officers.

The simulator provides a 3D layout of a scenario including "Use of Force" situations or mental health calls. LPD says these scenarios help build the officer's skills in those types of incidents.

The simulator, created by a company called VirTra, provides life-like training without having officers be in that situation, LPD Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says.

According to the company's website, their law enforcement training helps prepare law enforcement officers for real-life incidents so they and the communities they serve can remain safe.

"Each real-world judgmental use of force training simulator has surreal scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance. The demands on law enforcement to make critical decisions in tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situations require that the human performance aspect of cognitive neuroscience and human physiology are taken into account as part of the police training methodology."

Benoit says that all officers at the department received training on it the simulator. New officers, he explains, find this very helpful if they do not have "street experience."

There is not a pass or fail for the scenario. Training officers give debriefs and help trainees understand where they need to improve and what actions should have been used over others given the scenario.

