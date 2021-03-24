LPD: Two suspects took victim's wallet from purse, made purchase at Target

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of taking a woman's wallet from her purse and making a purchase with her credit card.

According to police, the suspects were in the Albertson's on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the female suspect was able to distract the victim while the male suspect removed the victim's wallet from her purse. The suspects then went to Target and made an unauthorized purchase with the victim's credit card, police add.

The suspects are pictured below, along with a surveillance photo of their vehicle:

LPD

LPD

LPD

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or through the P3 app.

