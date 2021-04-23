LPD: Suspects steal ATM from local bank on Camellia Blvd

Lafayette Police say they are investigating after suspects in a stolen vehicle were able to remove an ATM from a local bank.

Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas says the attempted burglary happened early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Camellia Boulevard. At around 1:40 a.m., the suspects, driving a stolen white Ford F250 attached a chain to an ATM and were able to remove it from its location.

Dugas says the suspects lost the ATM in the Settlers Trace Boulevard area after it got loose from the chain. The suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police are still working to gather more information about the incident and view surveillance video from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

