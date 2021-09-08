LPD searching for missing 13-year-old reported to have autism

Lafayette Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old who is reported to have autism.

13-year-old Murrius Williams was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday when he apparently jumped from his father's vehicle while traveling in the 100 block of Eric Street in Lafayette.

Williams is 5'6", weighs 170 pounds, and has hazel eyes. LPD says he is also reported to have autism.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a green t-shirt.

Williams may be apprehensive to being approached, LPD says. If anyone locates him or has any information on his whereabouts, they're asked to call 911 or LPD at 337-291-8695 immediately.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel