LPD searching for armed robbery suspect on Doiron Drive

Lafayette Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Doiron Drive Friday afternoon.

LPD Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green says officers were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the 1700 block of N University Avenue.

While officers were pursuing the vehicle, the suspect jumped out and ran into a neighboring apartment complex.

Police have set up a perimeter in the 200 block of Doiron Drive and are trying to locate the suspect, Green says.

Viewers tell us an area school, Truman Early Childhood, was locked down for a period of time during the search.

