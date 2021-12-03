Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LPD searching for armed robbery suspect on Doiron Drive

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Police Department.PNG
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:08:04-05

Lafayette Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Doiron Drive Friday afternoon.

LPD Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green says officers were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the 1700 block of N University Avenue.

While officers were pursuing the vehicle, the suspect jumped out and ran into a neighboring apartment complex.

Police have set up a perimeter in the 200 block of Doiron Drive and are trying to locate the suspect, Green says.

Viewers tell us an area school, Truman Early Childhood, was locked down for a period of time during the search.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.