LPD responds to shots fired near Oak Crest Dr.

There is a police presence on and around Oakcrest Drive in Lafayette tonight.

Lafayette Police confirm shots were fired, but no suspect or victim was found. Shell casings were found in the roadway, according to police.

A text from UL Lafayette to students described a possible suspect as a white male wearing a white hoodie and a red bandana. They ask students to stay out of the area where police are responding, near Whittington and Johnston.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

