LPD responds to major pedestrian-involved crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Pont Des Mouton Road, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

Prior to the crash, the Lafayette Police Department received several calls in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Shortly after receiving the calls, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sgt. Green says.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. At this time, he is listed in critical condition, officials report.

A camera in the area revealed that the pedestrian walked into the roadway and laid down. After laying down in the roadway, he was run over by a vehicle, authorities say.

No further details are available at this time. We will keep you updated once more information is made available.