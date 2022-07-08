LPD: Parents arrested for cruelty to juvenile

LAFAYETTE, La. – The parents of a five-year-old girl were arrested for child cruelty.

On June 24, 2022, Lafayette Police Department’s (LPD)_Youth Services Section received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a child brought to a local hospital underweight and severely malnourished, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for LPD.

Investigators say the child’s parents neglected to provide the child with adequate food and medical attention, resulting in her condition.

On Friday, Wilson Soto, 31, and Lila Rivera, 30, both of Lafayette, were charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel