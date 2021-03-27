LPD: Owner offering $5,000 reward for return of missing Yorkie

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing pet, and the pup's owner is offering a generous award for its safe return.

According to police, Zola went missing from Summer Wood Mobile Home Park in the 3200 block of Kaliste Saloom. Police say the dog is a Yorkie, valued at approximately $1,000. The dog has a collar with the owner's contact information.

Zola's owner is offering a $5,000 reward for its safe return or any reliable information that leads to locating the dog.

If anyone has information on Zola's whereabouts or can offer any assistance, you're asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting a tip using the P3 app.

