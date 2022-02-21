LPD: One dead in crash on Louisiana Avenue

One person is dead following a crash on Louisiana Avenue.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 3:42 pm at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Ardoin Memorial Drive.

Right now, the roadway remains closed southbound and will reopen at around 6:00 pm, according to police.

Drivers traveling in the area are urged to seek an alternate route until all lanes re-open.

Minor injuries were reported for the other people involved in the crash. All were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

