LPD investigating mental health complaint, shots fired incident

Lafayette Police are working a mental health complaint Friday night in which someone shot a gun.

The incident is taking place near Louisiana Avenue and Foch Street.

Officers say family members called for help but now aren't cooperating with police.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel