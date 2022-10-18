Watch Now
LPD investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place earlier this evening.

The crash occurred around 8:21 p.m. Monday evening in the 500 block of West Congress Street.

According to authorities, a male pedestrian was hit while walking alongside the roadway.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and died as a result of the accident, LPD says.

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently investigating this incident. More information will be released when available.

