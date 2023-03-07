LPD investigating complaint of child abuse

Several viewers have sent KATC screenshots of a Facebook post in which a mother alleges her child was injured by a babysitter.

In the Monday post, the mother states she called police. She includes numerous photographs of her child's face and screenshots of what appears to be a text exchange between the mother and the babysitter. She states the babysitter says the child fell.

Today, Lafayette Police confirm they're investigating a complaint.

"On March 7, 2023, The Lafayette Police Department received a complaint in reference to a suspicious injury to a juvenile, which is alleged to have occurred while in the care of a babysitter," a release from LPD states. "Due to this complaint involving a juvenile victim, the Lafayette Police Department cannot divulge or comment on the status of the case, but can confirm that there is currently an active investigation. As more information becomes available, and can be released, an update will be provided."

We'll report any updates as we receive them.