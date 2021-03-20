LPD investigates shooting scene Friday

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting scene Friday evening on Elizabeth Ave. and Goldman St.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin, police "worked a shooting scene" at that location but no suspects nor victims were located.

Shell casings and blood were found in the roadway, Griffin said.

No further details on the incident were available. Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police.

