LPD investigates early morning homicide

Around 1:08 a.m. on April 29, 2023, The Lafayette Police Department responded to multiple gun shots being fired in the 900 block of E. Simcoe Street.

Upon arrival, Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.

A crime scene was established and Investigators later responded to the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, and as a result of their injuries one victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and is listed in stable condition.

The other victim ultimately died as a result of their injuries.

Investigators are on scene and actively working the incident.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld until proper next of kin notification has been made.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.