LPD Investigate S. Sterling shooting on Martin Luther King weekend

17 days into the new year, and Lafayette police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year.

It happened last night on S. Sterling Street, where a man was found shot and killed.

This comes just days after a deadly shooting on Haig street.

The person who was shot and killed on South Sterling Street Sunday at around 9 p.m, has been identified as Warren Prejean.

Neighbors are saddened by the violence-- especially today-- when we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior-- who worked tirelessly to end violence.

Josiah Duhon was outside when the shooting happened on south sterling street.

He says the senseless violence happens too often in this community-- and needs to stop.

"I came outside, I just heard shooting so I went back in the house, I came back outside and he was dead on the step,” Duhon said. “Every other weekend I watch the news and somebody gets shot, either out here in this neighborhood or Lafayette,” he continued.

The violence occurred in the McComb Veazey Neighborhood... where not far from the scene, members of the McComb Veazey Neighborhood Coterie, Habitat for Humanity, and Americorps held a community clean up-- in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day.

In light of the violence, and on this day, Tina Shelvin Bingham says there is a lesson to be learned

"It's unfortunate that someone lost their life here in our community and definitely when it happens at the hands of gun violence. But I think the more projects like this there are more opportunities where we can beautify our community and come together to make a plan to beautify our community the more the merrier,” Bingham said.

KATC also spoke with community leaders about this shooting, and Dr. King's legacy.

Pastor Lawercen Levi

“At the end of the day we have to begin to get out into the communities and where the hurt and pain is we have to figure out what we can do to make this thing go away,” Pastor Lawercen Levi said.

“As we think about the Legacy of Dr. King hopefully this will give us some juice. So that we can work together to solve problems within our community. To build relationships, not walls or bridges that separate us, but bridges that bring us together,” District 24 State Senator Gerald Boudreaux said.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this shooting, please call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-tips.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel