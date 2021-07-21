LPD hosting second Junior Police Academy this week

Acadiana teens are participating in the Lafayette Police Department's second Junior Police Academy this week.

The cadet academy will run through Friday, July 23, and welcomes ages 13-15.

It focuses on increasing youth awareness and confidence, relationship building, learning the various aspects of law enforcement, and creating a better understanding between youth and police through education and a fun learning experience.

LPD shared an update following the first day of the academy. After a few classroom activities, cadets finished off the day by collecting garbage in an effort to give back to the community.

Tuesday, the cadets and officials focused on drugs and their impacts on communities.

"We focused on our narcotics section; our criminal investigations division came over to talk, a few detectives," explained LPD Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. "We really wanted to stress the importance of illegal narcotics and the affect they have on a community and an individual."

The academy is free, thanks to local businesses who have provided meals, snacks, and t-shirts. The Police Association of Lafayette sponsored lunch for cadets this week, while Obakedit sponsored t-shirts for each.

At the end of the week, each cadet will be issued a certificate of recognition during a closing ceremony by LPD chief Thomas Glover.

This is the second session hosted by the department this summer; the first was held in June for kids ages 10-12.

