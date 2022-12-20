LPD: Avoid putting expensive christmas boxes at the curb

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) encourages residents to be mindful when putting empty electronic boxes at the curb after Christmas to avoid being a target of crime. Crime increases during the holidays, and evidence of big-ticket items at the road can attract thieves.

“While an empty box sitting outside your home may seem harmless, packaging for expensive items could advertise to criminals what’s inside your home,” LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said.

Instead, Sgt. Green advises keeping boxes inside your home or garage until collection day or break them down and put them in your recycle bin.

“Crime is about opportunity, and the less opportunities you give them, the less likely you’ll become a victim of crime,” said Green.